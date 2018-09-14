(Bloomberg Opinion) -- The anniversary of the Lehman collapse is upon us — you can see my column on what we haven’t learned from it here and lots of other remembrances here. Oh, and our end-of-week morning train reads:

Seventeen Years After the Enron Scandal, Jeff Skilling Returns: When the company collapsed, the former CEO went to prison for fraud and insider trading. Turns out, he was just ahead of his time (Texas Monthly)

$250 Trillion in Debt: the World’s Post-Lehman Legacy (Bloomberg Opinion)

A.I.G. Hasn’t Emerged From Its Lost Decade Yet (DealBook)

The iPhone Franchise (Stratechery); see also Who Invented the iPhone? (Scientific American)

A Computer Will Determine the Size of Your Next Paycheck (Institutional Investor)

The 3-2-1 Rule: Have at least three copies of everything, on at least two different types of media, at least one of which should be somewhere else. (Wall Street Journal)

A New Test for the Leading Big Bang Theory (Quanta Magazine)

Americans expect to get their news from social media, but they don’t expect it to be accurate (Nieman Lab); see also News Use Across Social Media Platforms 2018 (Pew Research Center)

Overlooked No More: Ruby Payne-Scott, Who Explored Space With Radio Waves (New York Times)

The Jets May Be Good. This Is Bad. (Wall Street Journal)

Be sure to check out our Masters in Business interview this weekend with David Nadig, managing director of ETF.com. Previously, he was director of ETFs at FactSet Research Systems. Nadig helped design some of the first ETFs at BGI, and as co-founder of Cerulli Associates, he conducted some of the earliest research on fee-only financial advisers and the rise of indexing.

We’re Living in What May Be the Most Boring Bull Market Ever

Source: Bloomberg Businessweek

