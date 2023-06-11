(Bloomberg) -- The UK is falling behind other countries as a place to do business, says Dan Vadhat, founder and CEO of Huma Therapeutics, a healthcare firm which helps doctors monitor and analyze patient data. Huma is considering moving investment to Germany or France and eyeing an eventual listing in New York, with its deeper pools of capital. The deteriorating investment climate is a “lost opportunity for the UK and for UK innovation,” Vadhat told Bloomberg’s Lucy White in a June 8 interview.

Read more on the UK’s deteriorating investment climate:

Britain Is Adrift, and the World’s Executives Are Alarmed

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.