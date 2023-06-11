You are now being redirected to the BCE.ca website (Bell Canada Enterprises), where you can view our Accessibility plan, and submit your feedback using our Accessibility webform.
26m ago
‘Lost Opportunity’ for UK Innovation: Startup Founder (Video)
Bloomberg News
(Bloomberg) -- The UK is falling behind other countries as a place to do business, says Dan Vadhat, founder and CEO of Huma Therapeutics, a healthcare firm which helps doctors monitor and analyze patient data. Huma is considering moving investment to Germany or France and eyeing an eventual listing in New York, with its deeper pools of capital. The deteriorating investment climate is a “lost opportunity for the UK and for UK innovation,” Vadhat told Bloomberg’s Lucy White in a June 8 interview.
Read more on the UK’s deteriorating investment climate:
Britain Is Adrift, and the World’s Executives Are Alarmed
©2023 Bloomberg L.P.
Politics
BNN Bloomberg Picks
-
8:32
Former Bank of Canada economist says communications likely played into rate hike decision
-
8:22
Tim Hortons to launch credit card through mobile rewards app
-
8:27
READ: Full text of Bank of Canada's latest interest rate decision
-
5:27
This is what $1 million can buy you in Canada's housing market
-
4:45
Child care keeping women out of workforce despite COVID rebound: Report
-
3:29
Apple unveils sleek, $3,500 'Vision Pro' goggles