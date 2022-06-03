'Lots of Luck on His Trip to the Moon': Biden Dismisses Musk's Concerns on the Economy

(Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden renewed his simmering feud with Elon Musk, dismissing the billionaire’s warnings about the economy and wishing him luck with his firm’s adventures in space.

Musk said in an e-mail to Tesla Inc. executives that he has a “super bad feeling” about the US economy and wants to cut 10% of the carmaker’s workforce, according to a Reuters report. Asked about it Friday, Biden touted announcements by companies who’ve pledged to expand their operations and hire staff.

“While Elon Musk is talking about that, Ford is increasing their investment overwhelmingly” in building electric vehicles with union employees, Biden said. He cited other investments, including by Intel Corp., to rebuff Musk’s warnings on the economy.

“So, you know -- lots of luck on his trip to the moon,” Biden said.

Musk swiftly replied on Twitter, the social media platform he’s seeking to purchase. “Thanks Mr President!,” he wrote, with a link to a NASA statement about its deal with Musk-run SpaceX to go to the moon.

The two have a chilly relationship. Biden frequently touts the achievements of automakers other than Tesla, which doesn’t have a unionized workforce. Musk in turn has complained that the government is working against his efforts and has said he’ll vote Republican in upcoming elections.

