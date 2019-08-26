(Bloomberg) -- DFS Group Ltd. is pulling out of the liquor and tobacco business at Singapore’s Changi Airport, with duty-free stores to close in June 2020 when the current lease expires and hundreds of staff expected to lose their jobs, the Straits Times reports.

Lotte and Shilla, South Korea’s two largest duty-free operators, bid for the rights, Yonhap reported, citing industry sources Other bidders include industry giants from the U.S., Germany, China and northern Europe, Yonhap said, citing the sources Tender exercise closed on Monday and successful bidder is expected to be chosen around the end of this year or early next year, Yonhap said

DFS Chairman and CEO Ed Brennan blames regulatory changes on liquor, tobacco sales, as well as “geopolitical uncertainty”; says staying at Changi “not a financially viable option”: Straits Times NOTE: In this year’s budget released in February, the Singapore government said it will cut duty-free alcohol allowances to 2 liters from 3 liters “We are disappointed” that DFS has “opted not to participate in this tender but we will work closely with them to ensure a smooth transition to the new operator for the liquor and tobacco concession,” Changi Airport Group spokesman Ivan Tan said to the Straits Times

NOTE: DFS exit comes after nearly 40 years selling those products at Changi; Straits Times says it is the airport’s oldest and biggest tenant

(Corrects misspelling on airport name in the first paragraph.)

To contact the reporter on this story: Joanna Ossinger in Singapore at jossinger@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Christopher Anstey at canstey@bloomberg.net, Derek Wallbank

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.