Apollo Plans to Buy U.K.’s Miller Homes From Bridgepoint in 2022
Funds managed by Apollo Global Management Inc. plan to acquire U.K. homebuilder Miller Homes Group Ltd. from Bridgepoint Group Plc for an undisclosed amount.
Most Popular Content
Latest Videos
The information you requested is not available at this time, please check back again soon.
Funds managed by Apollo Global Management Inc. plan to acquire U.K. homebuilder Miller Homes Group Ltd. from Bridgepoint Group Plc for an undisclosed amount.
Bloomberg has retracted an incorrect article published April 26 with the headline “Almost Half of U.K. Office Workers Are Back at Their Desks.” The data provider installs sensors that count each entry and exit in entrance lobbies in prime office buildings, not the number of employees entering the offices to work.
Shares in China Evergrande Group fell in early trade Friday, poised for their longest streak of weekly declines since September.
Toronto police are searching for a man accused of taking out mortgages on other peoples' property without their knowledge.
(Bloomberg) -- U.S. consumers took a breather in November a month after a holiday spending surge, but that pause risks becoming more lasting if Americans pull back when faced with both the fastest inflation in decades and the omicron variant.
Dec 23, 2021
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Lotte Group is considering offloading its stalled theme-park project in northeastern China for at least 10 billion yuan ($1.6 billion), according to people familiar with the matter.
South Korea’s largest operator of hotels, theme parks and duty-free stores is working with an adviser to gauge interest from potential investors, the people said, asking not to be named as the information is private.
Deliberations are ongoing and there’s no certainty they will result in a transaction, the people said, adding Lotte Group could even decide to keep the complex. A representative for Lotte Group declined to comment.
The conglomerate was planning to complete its “Lotte Town” project by 2019 in Shenyang, a city about 400 miles northeast of China’s capital, but hit a snag in the wake of a geopolitical conflict involving Beijing, Seoul and Washington. Lotte Group provided land to the South Korean government for the deployment of a U.S. missile defense shield called Thaad, which China strongly opposed.
The theme-park project was halted following safety and tax inspections by the Chinese government, which ordered the suspension of the Shenyang project in December 2016. The complex was supposed to include shopping malls, a theme park, apartments and office buildings, with seven of Lotte’s units planning to invest about three trillion won ($2.5 billion).
Lotte Group was in discussions with Chinese officials to resume work on the project by the end of 2017, Bloomberg News reported.
However, anti-Korean sentiment in China led to a slump in sales, forcing Lotte Group to start retreating from the world’s second-largest economy. The retail giant has subsequently sold many of its assets in China.
©2021 Bloomberg L.P.