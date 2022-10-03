(Bloomberg) -- More than 400 people won the lottery jackpot in the Philippines, with the winning combination all multiples of nine, triggering a call for a Senate investigation.

The Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office on Monday posted photos of throngs of winning bettors queuing to claim their prizes, with 433 people splitting the 236 million-peso ($4-million) jackpot from the October 1 draw. The winning numbers were all divisible by nine: 9, 18, 27, 36, 45 and 54.

The lottery result prompted Senate Minority Leader Aquilino Pimentel III to call for an inquiry, describing as “strange and unusual” the draw’s outcome. “These lotto games are authorized by the Republic of the Philippines. Therefore, we need to maintain and protect the integrity of these gambling games,” he said in a statement.

Sweepstakes office General Manager Melquiades Robles, however, said there’s nothing irregular with the results, adding that bettors tend to cling to their chosen numbers and bet on the same combinations over and over. The outcome also drew a slew of social-media comments, with some convinced that it’s more probable for people to choose common number patterns, while others expressed disbelief.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.