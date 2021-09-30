(Bloomberg) -- Lou Malnati’s Pizzeria, the Chicago-style, deep-dish pizza chain, is in advanced talks to sell to the private investment firm Meritage Group, according to people with knowledge of the matter.

Meritage would be buying the company from the chain’s owners, which include BDT Capital Partners, the people said, asking not to be identified discussing private information.

The Malnati family will retain a stake in the company following the transaction, one of the people said.

The value of the deal couldn’t immediately be learned.

Bloomberg News reported in April that the company was exploring a sale and working with an adviser.

Representatives for BDT, Lou Malnati’s and Meritage didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment.

Meritage Group is a family-owned investment firm with $11 billion under management, according to a statement last year. Its founder Nat Simons is the son of Jim Simons, founder of quantitative hedge fund Renaissance Technologies.

BDT Capital, the merchant banking arm of BDT & Co. founded by investment banker Byron Trott, has been an investor in the popular chain since 2016, a statement at the time showed.

The Malnati family started the pizzeria, which specializes in the Chicago suburb of Lincolnwood in 1971. It has over 70 locations across four states, its website showed.

The order of ingredients are placed differently in a Chicago style pizza than a regular pie. The cheese is placed directly on the dough, followed by toppings and then tomato sauce.

