(Bloomberg) -- Louis Vuitton is among international brands named in a China Central Television report, which says it had adopted different after-sale policies between China and other markets, the Global Times reports, citing the state broadcaster.

The report said Louis Vuitton merchandise purchased at their Chinese stores are non-refundable, while products can be returned for full refund within 30 days of purchase in the U.S. and Canada, according to Global Times, citing CCTV and its own reporting.

Canada Goose was criticized in a commentary by the state-run People’s Daily on Thursday, suggesting it may have violated China’s consumer rights protection law through its “discriminative” return policy. Canada Goose shares fell about 20% this week, partly due to the China controversy.

