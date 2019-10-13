(Bloomberg) -- Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards failed to garner more than half of votes in Saturday’s primary election, forcing him into a run-off with Republican candidate Eddie Rispone.

Edwards won 47% of the vote, while Baton Rouge businessman Rispone had 27%, according to a results portal on the Louisiana secretary of state’s website. In third place was Republican Representative Ralph Abraham, with 24%.

The race saw President Donald Trump swoop in for an 11th-hour rally to fire up Republicans. Because Louisiana has the only Democratic governor in that part of the country, the Republican party coordinated a big push to ensure Edwards wouldn’t get more than 50% of the initial vote, which precipitates a run-off election.

Trump and Vice President Mike Pence both campaigned there on behalf of Republican candidates, Abraham and Rispone, without endorsing either in this primary. In Trump’s Lake Charles rally -- much of it spent attacking Democrat lawmakers and criticizing the efforts to impeach him -- he went after Edwards as an ally to his Democrat enemies.

Edwards, considered a centrist who often sides with conservatives, replaced Bobby Jindal as governor in 2016. The Army veteran and former state legislator easily beat U.S. Senator David Vitter -- a Republican plagued by scandal -- in a runoff in that election.

The Louisiana contest was another test of Trump’s ability to influence local elections. He had already taken credit for helping a Republican win a special election for a North Carolina House seat last month.

