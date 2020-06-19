(Bloomberg) -- Louisville, Kentucky, Mayor Greg Fischer said Friday that the Louisville Metro Police was initiating the termination of Officer Brett Hankison, according to the Louisville Courier Journal. Hankison was one of the three officers who fired weapons in Breonna Taylor’s apartment, the Courier Journal said. Taylor was killed.

“Unfortunately, due to a provision in state law that I would very much like to see changed, both the chief and I are precluded from talking about what brought us to this moment or even the timing of this decision,” Fischer said, according to the Courier Journal.

