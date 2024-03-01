Love It or Hate It: New Yorkers Weigh In on Congestion Tolling

(Bloomberg) -- New York City residents had their first chance to voice their opinions about an ambitious plan to charge motorists driving into Manhattan’s central business district.

The Metropolitan Transportation Authority, which runs the city’s transit network, held its inaugural public hearing on the initiative on Thursday night, a spirited gathering that drew 190 people who attended both in person and virtually. The agency aims to start collecting the new toll — the first of its kind in the US — as early as mid-June.

Proponents say the plan, known as congestion pricing, will ease one of the most traffic-clogged regions in the US and improve air quality. But district residents who need to drive for work or are unable to take public transportation have balked at the added cost.

Under the proposal, passenger cars with an E-ZPass would pay $15 once a day during peak hours to enter the district. Vehicles paying tolls on the Lincoln or Holland Tunnels would get a $5 credit during that time; Queens-Midtown Tunnel or Hugh L. Carey Tunnel drivers would receive a $2.50 credit. E-ZPass trucks would pay $24 during peak periods but would also benefit from crossing credits.

Jane Riback lives in the district, which runs from 60th Street to the bottom of Manhattan. A worker in the commercial textile industry, she has no choice but to drive to her job in Rockland County, a northern suburb. The new toll will bring her commuting costs to $9,300 per year, potentially forcing her to move out of the city.

“I hate driving to work,” Riback told MTA officials during the hearing. “But there is no public transportation of any kind that will get me to my job on time, on a daily basis. I would love to take a train, but one doesn’t exist.”

While Riback’s remarks drew applause, supporters made emotional appeals to the MTA.

Mary Beth Kelly, a founding member of Families for Safe Streets, lost her husband in a traffic accident. She spoke of how congestion can impede emergency vehicles.

“I would not like to think that he died because of the incredible delay in the arrival of the ambulance, but I heard those sirens screaming for what felt like hours that night and that was because of the traffic,” she said.

MTA officials anticipate the tolling structure will bring in $1 billion annually, money the agency will borrow against to raise $15 billion to spend on subway signal upgrades, an extension of the Second Avenue Subway into Harlem, and weather-resiliency and accessibility projects.

Some see the revenue as an MTA cash grab that will come at the expense of hard-working residents.

“This is a crime against a New Yorker!,” Raul Rivera, an advocate for taxi and limousine drivers, shouted during the hearing. “The MTA’s a money pit,” he added before police escorted him out of the event after he used inappropriate language.

Many speakers stressed the capital and infrastructure investments the new revenue will provide that will give transit users better service.

“If you have waited long wait times at a bus stop, it’s for you,” Danna Dennis, a senior organizer at Riders Alliance, a transit advocacy group, said about congestion pricing. “If you had to get up extra early and you were still delayed to get to work, congestion pricing is for you.”

In the coming days, the MTA intends to hold three additional public hearings on congestion pricing. Members of the public can also post comments online, or email or call the MTA with their views on congestion pricing through March 11.

The transit agency’s board plans to vote on the proposed tolling schedule at its next scheduled meeting on March 27.

