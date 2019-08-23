(Bloomberg) -- From the roar of a combustion engine to the sensation of filling up a gas guzzling car -- these are experiences immortalized at the world’s first museum for fossil fuels in Stockholm.

The shift to a cleaner energy is well under way in the transport industry, one of the main sources of carbon dioxide pollution that contributes to global warming. The number of electric passenger cars almost doubled to 2 million last year and will account for 57% of global sales by 2040, according to BloombergNEF. Trucks, buses and ships are also increasingly shifting away from running on fuels that have been the backbone of the global economy for centuries.

“At The Museum of Fossil Fuels, you will be able to experience the sounds, smells, culture and phenomena that will have disappeared,” said Susanna Hurtig, Nordic Head of E-Mobility at Vattenfall AB, the Swedish utility that came up with the idea.

The museum displays objects and informs about humanity’s use of fossil fuels from the 19th century through today with a focus on transportation. It’s housed at the Museum of Photography in the Sodermalm area and is free to enter.

