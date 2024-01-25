(Bloomberg) -- Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes SA filed for bankruptcy, capping the Brazilian airline’s ill-fated efforts to bounce back from the Covid-19 pandemic.

The low-cost carrier filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection on Thursday in New York, according to court filings. The move allows Gol to keep operating while it seeks approval of a creditor-repayment plan.

The Sao Paulo-based company secured $950 million of bankruptcy financing from a group of bondholders, according to a statement.

Gol has grappled with a heavy debt burden and saw investors question its ability to navigate a rebound in the air travel industry across the region. After initially avoiding the fates of pandemic-scarred peers, the carrier last year hired Seabury Capital to help review its debt and other financial obligations.

The debtor-in-possession financing “will be available in the coming days” and help keep operations going, Chief Executive Officer Celso Ferrer said in a conference call after the filing. The restructuring, he added, would be shorter than those regional peers went through in recent years.

Gol and its Brazilian competitor Azul SA avoided US bankruptcy processes during the height of the pandemic even as the air travel industry collapsed, forcing three other major Latin American airlines to declare Chapter 11.

In 2022, its principal owner teamed with the shareholders of Colombia’s Avianca to create one of the region’s largest air transportation holding firms, Abra Group Ltd.

More recently, as debt concerns mounted, Abra held talks with creditors to discuss an overhaul and a plan to raise fresh cash for Gol, Bloomberg reported in January.

Read More: Airlines Lead Latin American Bonds After Covid

Shares in Gol closed at the lowest level since October in Sao Paulo Thursday, while bonds due in 2025 last changed hands at 15 cents on the dollar, trading near what some analysts see as recovery value for the credit.

The Brazilian airline had a $12 million coupon payment due next week on its bonds maturing in 2025, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

The Chapter 11 filing “would seem to pose material downside risk in today’s equity,” Citigroup Inc. analysts led by Stephen Trent wrote in a note. “It had seemed challenging for the carrier to reach some sort of consensus with its aircraft lessors and other creditors,” they said, reiterating a sell rating on the stock.

--With assistance from Leda Alvim, Mary Schlangenstein, Isis Almeida, Will Daley and Sydney Maki.

(Updates with CEO and analyst comments as well as context starting in fifth paragraph.)

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.