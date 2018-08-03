Low-cost carrier Flair Airlines Ltd. is leaving Hamilton, Ont.

The Edmonton-based airline said Friday it is withdrawing service from Hamilton International Airport after conducting an “extensive analysis.” Flair’s routes from Hamilton included direct flights to Halifax, Winnipeg and Edmonton.

The carrier said it will continue service from Hamilton until Oct. 27 and introduce a new direct route from Toronto to Winnipeg, with connections to Calgary and Vancouver.

"The decision to move all of our southern Ontario operations to Toronto was a difficult one for us,” Flair Executive Chairman David Tait said in a release.

The move comes after WestJet Airlines Ltd. launched low-cost competitor Swoop earlier this year with a number of routes out of Hamilton airport.

Flair launched scheduled service last year after previously offering charter flights.