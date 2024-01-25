(Bloomberg) -- Home-improvement chain Lowe’s Cos. said it’s eliminating some corporate positions, adding to the ranks of US companies announcing layoffs in recent days.

“We have made some staffing changes that affect the jobs of a limited number of corporate associates in non-customer facing roles,” a spokesperson said in an emailed response to questions. “Lowe’s is continually evaluating how to improve its operations.”

The Mooresville, North Carolina-based company reported a pullback in demand in the third quarter as shoppers shifted away from big home-renovation projects that were popular during the pandemic. Lowe’s said at the time that consumers were reducing their big-ticket purchases.

The company joins big US employers including eBay Inc., which is cutting about 9% of its full-time employees, and beer-making giant Anheuser-Busch InBev in announcing workforce reductions.

