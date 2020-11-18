59m ago
Lowe's quarterly earnings miss estimates as costs pile ip
Bloomberg News,
Lowe’s Cos Inc. fell in pre-market trading after reporting third-quarter earnings below analysts’ expectations, as costs rose due to store revamps and pandemic-related expenses.
- Adjusted earnings per share of US$1.98 was slightly below the US$2 average forecast
- Same-store sales climbed 30.1 per cent, outpacing the 23.4 per cent average estimate
Key Insights
- Lowe’s is trying to maintain its expanded consumer base this holiday season by selling more gifts, and comparable sales are expected to gain as much as 20 per cent in the fourth quarter, traditionally a slower time for home-improvement retailers.
- The downside is that adjusted operating income as a percentage of sales -- or the profit margin -- is expected to be flat, with investment in the supply chain another factor adding to expenses. Rival Home Depot Inc. also reported higher quarterly costs on Tuesday.
- The store refurbishments are partly to help customers at the pro business, which supplies professionals like contractors. It’s under the spotlight now that rival Home Depot announced plans to buy building products distributor HD Supply Holdings Inc., a big operator in the segment.
Market Reaction
- Lowe’s shares declined six per cent in early trading on Wednesday. The stock had risen 33 per cent this year through Tuesday’s close, one of the best performers on the S&P 500 Retailing Index this year.