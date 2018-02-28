Lowe's Companies Inc's (LOW.N) quarterly profit missed analysts' estimates as the No.2 U.S. home improvement chain's margins fell, sending its shares down nearly 8 per cent in premarket trading on Wednesday.

Lowe's net income fell to US$554 million, or 67 cents per share, in the fourth quarter ended Feb. 2, from US$663 million, or 74 cents per share, a year earlier that included an extra week.

Excluding one time items the company earned 74 cents.

Analysts on average had expected earnings of 87 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The company's gross margins fell to 33.73 per cent from 34.41 per cent. Analysts were expecting 34.27 per cent.

Lowe's operating margins and net margins also dropped.

Net sales fell nearly 2 per cent to US$15.49 billion, but topped analysts estimates of US$15.33 billion.

Sales at Lowe's stores open at least a year rose 4.1 per cent, also above analysts estimate of 3.1 per cent.

Last week, Lowe's bigger rival Home Depot Inc (HD.N) reported quarterly profit that topped market estimates for the sixth straight quarter as it drew in more shoppers who spent more on average amid an improving housing market.​