Lowe's sales beat estimates with boost from pro contractors

Lowe’s Cos. reported comparable sales for the first quarter that beat the average analyst estimate, a sign that the company is making inroads with professional contractors despite a weak U.S. housing market.

Comparable sales, a key metric for the industry, fell 4.1 per cent in the first quarter, but were still better than expected.

“We are pleased with our start to spring, driven by strong execution and enhanced customer service,” said Marvin R. Ellison, Lowe’s chairman, president and CEO.

Inflation and high interest rates have hurt consumers’ appetites for big purchases, eroding sales at Lowe’s and its main rival, Home Depot Inc., in recent quarters.

But even as consumers have held off on renovating and remodeling homes after rushing to do so during the pandemic, professional contractors remain a valuable source of revenue that Lowe’s has increasingly sought to win over.

The company posted gross profit of US$7.09 billion, down about six per cent compared with last year but still ahead of analyst estimates.

Lowe’s, based in Mooresville, North Carolina, affirmed its full-year outlook. It previously projected a decline of two to three per cent for comparable sales for the period, and on Tuesday reiterated an outlook for total sales of $84 billion to $85 billion.

Home Depot posted negative quarterly sales last week, citing weakness in large discretionary projects. Meanwhile, Walmart Inc. reported higher sales in spite of softness in the general merchandise category as more affluent shoppers are drawn to its lower prices. Target Corp. is the next major U.S. retailer scheduled to report results this week.