(Bloomberg) -- Reserve Bank Governor Philip Lowe said he’s prepared to reduce Australia’s already record-low interest rates still further in the event his latest two cuts fail to push inflation higher and unemployment down toward their respective targets.

“Inflation will be below the target band for some time to come and the unemployment rate will remain above the level we estimate to be consistent with full employment,” Lowe said in a prepared statement to a parliamentary panel in Canberra Friday. “While this remains the case, the possibility of lower interest rates will remain on the table.”

The RBA undertook back-to-back rate cuts in June and July to a record-low 1% as it tries to revive a slowing economy and drive down unemployment. It joined developed-world counterparts in easing as the U.S.-China economic confrontation deepens, damping global confidence and investment.

“While we might wish it were otherwise, it is difficult to escape the fact that if global interest rates are low, they are going to be low here in Australia too,” Lowe said in his semi-annual testimony. “Our floating exchange rate gives us the ability to set our own interest rates from a cyclical perspective, but it does not insulate us from long-lasting shifts in global interest rates driven by saving/investment decisions around the world.”

The Aussie dollar has declined almost 8% in the past 12 months as the economy slowed and money markets boosted bets that the RBA would resume easing. Still, Lowe signaled in his statement that the worst might be over.

“There are signs the economy may have reached a gentle turning point,” Lowe said. “Consistent with this, we are expecting the quarterly GDP growth outcomes to strengthen gradually after a run of disappointing numbers.”

He cited the RBA’s lower rates, the recent tax cuts, a lower currency, a brighter outlook for investment in the resources sector, some stabilization of the housing market and ongoing investment in infrastructure.

“It is reasonable to expect that, together, these factors will see growth in the Australian economy return to around its trend rate next year,” he said. The economy’s speed limit is estimated at about 2.75%.

The governor also highlighted the elephant in the room: the political and economic uncertainty worldwide.

“These disputes pose a significant risk to the global economy,” Lowe said. “Not only are they disrupting trade flows, but they are also generating considerable uncertainty for many businesses around the world. Worryingly, this uncertainty is leading to investment plans being postponed or reconsidered.”

To contact the reporter on this story: Michael Heath in Sydney at mheath1@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Malcolm Scott at mscott23@bloomberg.net, ;Nasreen Seria at nseria@bloomberg.net, Edward Johnson

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.