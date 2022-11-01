(Bloomberg) -- Australia’s central bank will make sure the current episode of surging consumer prices is “only temporary,” Governor Philip Lowe said, signaling further tightening to come just hours after lifting interest rates to a 9-1/2 year high.

“The board is resolute in its determination to return inflation to the 2-3% target range,” Lowe said in a speech in Hobart after raising rates by a quarter-percentage point to 2.85% on Tuesday. “We will do what is necessary to achieve that.”

The Reserve Bank’s board discussed today the negative impacts of inflation, ranging from eroding savings to worsening inequality, Lowe said. It also talked about how rising borrowing costs are squeezing family budgets at a time of high gasoline prices and grocery bills.

Read More: Australia Raises Key Rate, Signals Further Tightening Ahead

The discussion highlights Lowe’s difficult balancing act as he seeks to cool prices and engineer a soft landing in the A$2.2 trillion ($1.4 trillion) economy. In his speech, the governor sought to give himself maximum policy flexibility to achieve that goal, in contrast with the Federal Reserve which has made crushing inflation its No.1 priority.

“If we need to step up to larger increases again to secure the return of inflation to target, we will do that,” Lowe said, reiterating the bank isn’t on a pre-set path. “Similarly, if the situation requires us to hold steady for a while, we will do that.”

The RBA has raised rates by 2.75 points since May and broke ranks with global peers last month when it surprisingly pivoted to smaller hikes following four consecutive half-point increases.

“The board judged that it is appropriate to move at a slower pace while we assessed the data, the economic outlook and the impact of the rate rises to date,” Lowe said. “The board’s base case remains that interest rates will need to go higher still to bring inflation back to target.”

The RBA also provided headline numbers from its quarterly update of forecasts that will be released in full on Friday. It expects inflation to now peak at around 8%, slightly up from a previous 7.75% and remain above 3% through 2024.

It downgraded its profile for economic growth and sees unemployment ticking above 4% in 2024, from 3.5% now.

“If we are to stay on that narrow path, we need to strike the right balance between doing too much and too little,” Lowe said, adding the board will “very carefully” watch how the economy and inflation pressures evolve over the Australian summer.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.