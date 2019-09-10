(Bloomberg) -- Egypt’s annual inflation eased in August to its lowest level since the start of 2013, paving the way for a new round of interest-rate cuts by the central bank when it meets later this month.

Consumer prices in urban parts of Egypt rose by 7.5%, the state-run CAPMAS statistics agency said. Prices rose 0.7% on the month compared with 1.8% in July.

“It looks like you still have favorable base effects -- so headline inflation is probably going down from last year and this is going to provide a favorable backdrop for the central bank to continue its easing cycle,” said Jean-Michel Saliba, a London-based economist with Bank of America Merrill Lynch.

The “trajectory is for inflation to continue coming down in the second half of the year and for the central bank to continue to use that as a window to ease rates,” he said.

Egypt’s central bank cut its benchmark interest rate by 150 basis points when it met last month, an aggressive shift it said was justified by an inflation rate that’s within its target range of 9% (+/- 3 percentage points) by the end of 2020.

The slowdown in inflation is a key gain for the bank. Egypt had seen consumer prices surge by over 30% after the November 2016 decision to devalue the currency as a first step in a sweeping economic program that helped secure a $12 billion International Monetary Fund loan.

The IMF’s funding and support for the program helped revive investor interest in the Arab world’s most populous nation, with billions of dollars from abroad being pumped into the local debt market as economic growth rebounded.

