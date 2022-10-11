(Bloomberg) -- News that UK unemployment is now at its lowest for almost half a century has left almost no one celebrating.

Behind the headline lurk a host of problems with Britain’s labor market, all of them complicating the tasks facing both the Bank of England and the new government of Prime Minister Liz Truss.

At any other time, a jobless rate of 3.5%, the lowest since 1974, would mean high levels of employment -- the holy grail of successive governments. However, there are at least 300,000 fewer people in work than before the pandemic struck in early 2020, and more than a million jobs remain unfilled.

It reflects the half-million people who have left the workforce altogether over the last two years, particularly older workers. Almost 40% of those declared “inactive” -- neither in a job nor looking for one -- are in their 50s and early 60s. Many of them cite poor health including long-Covid symptoms.

“We are now beginning to see a supply-side slowdown in the labor market that is met by a rising inactivity rate on the demand-side,” said Paula Bejarano Carbo, an analyst at the National Institute of Economic & Social Research.

Encouraging them back to work is proving difficult. Despite a brutal cost-of-living crisis that economist hoped would reverse the trend, a record number of people became inactive over the summer. Worklessness due to long-term ill health hit 2.5 million for the first time.

Shortages of workers are driving up pay, and that’s piling pressure BOE Goveror Andrew Bailey and his colleagues to raise rates aggressively in coming months to avert a wage-price spiral that keeps inflation elevated. Private-sector wage growth is now well above 6%, more than at any time outside of the pandemic. Even at that level it’s well below the rate of inflation, squeezing living standards.

For the government, a shrinking workforce poses a major challenge to its goal of lifting the country’s anemic economic growth rate to 2.5% a year. The economy’s expansion in the aftermath of the 2008-09 financial crisis was driven rising employment and an influx of foreign workers, but the question of whether to relax post-Brexit immigration rules divides Truss’s ruling Conservative Party.

“High inactivity and strengthening pay growth present huge challenges for monetary and fiscal policy makers as they seek to cool inflation, boost growth and put the public finances on a sustainable footing,” said Louise Murphy, an economist at the Resolution Foundation think tank.

