(Bloomberg) -- London Stock Exchange Group Plc completed its purchase of Refinitiv, kicking off a new era where the majority of its revenues come from data.

The $27 billion transaction, which gained approval from European Union regulators earlier this month, gives the combined group global scale as firms vie to meet surging demand for data and analytics.

The 300-year-old exchange confirmed the completion of the all-share transaction in a statement Friday. The combined group trades under the new ticker symbol LSEG.

The sealed deal marks a departure from a series of failed transactions involving major stock exchanges. In 2017, a tentative plan to combine LSE and Deutsche Boerse AG aimed to create a European champion that could compete with the biggest U.S. exchanges. It was ultimately vetoed by European regulators for diminishing competition.

The transaction has already helped spur consolidation among the finance industry’s biggest data providers. In November, S&P Global Inc. agreed to buy IHS Markit Ltd. for about $39 billion. That same month, Deutsche Boerse, LSE’s biggest European rival, bought a majority stake in Institutional Shareholder Services Inc., the corporate-governance adviser.

Data Revenue

LSE-Refinitiv will be a trading powerhouse across fixed income, currencies, equities and derivatives. It will generate about 70% of revenues from data, up from LSE’s current 40%, according to Bloomberg Intelligence. The parent company of Bloomberg News competes with Refinitiv to provide financial news, data and information.

LSE will sell Borsa Italiana, including its European government bond trading platform MTS, to Euronext NV and two Italian banks. The EU said this removes the overlap with Refinitiv’s activities in electronic bond trading.

The bourse also pledged to continue offering over-the-counter interest-rate derivative clearing services by LCH Swapclear on an open access basis for 10 years. This will hold it to EU regulations on non-discriminatory and transparent clearing despite the U.K.’s move to quit the EU.

