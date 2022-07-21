(Bloomberg) -- London Stock Exchange Group Plc is lobbying hard for the chip designer Arm Ltd. to list in the UK, according to Julia Hoggett, the London exchange’s chief executive officer.

SoftBank Group Corp. has temporarily paused talks about listing Arm shares in London because of turmoil in the UK government, while it continues to pursue an initial public offering for the business in New York, Bloomberg News reported earlier this month.

“I want to win every single offering that I can do and I also feel very strongly there is a very compelling case for Arm to have a dual premium listing in the UK,” Hoggett told Bloomberg Television on Thursday. She added that Arm’s previous listing here gave it a higher valuation than its peers around the world, before SoftBank agreed to take it private in 2016.

“We’ve been working very hard. I describe the energy that I have to winning anything as being that we have to be young, scrappy and hungry,” she said. “We should absolutely fight for anything that we think we have a compelling strategy to propose.”

SoftBank founder Masayoshi Son has repeatedly said his primary focus is to take Arm public in the US because of its deep investor base and attractive valuations. In June, Son said he would also consider a London listing, in part because of appeals from politicians.

Arm sells and licenses technology that’s used by semiconductors in everything from smartphones to supercomputers. The pervasiveness of its products has made its planned IPO a closely watched event in the $550 billion chip industry.

Hoggett said the IPO pipeline in London remains robust, despite a slowdown this year that’s been felt at many exchanges globally. “We’re seeing a complete shift in the interest-rate environment, we’ve seen the Russia and Ukraine circumstances, there is a global reset going on which I don’t think was anticipated when people were looking at the year in December and January and that is factoring into people’s timing decisions but that’s really what it is,” she said.

