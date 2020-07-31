(Bloomberg) -- London Stock Exchange Group Plc started discussions to sell part or potentially all of its Borsa Italiana unit to satisfy European regulators examining its blockbuster deal for Refinitiv.

LSE has commenced exploratory discussions which may result in a sale of MTS SpA, which operates fixed income trading platforms, or potentially the whole Italian group, according to a statement Friday. There’s no certainty that any transaction will go ahead, the group noted. It expects to close the Refinitiv deal by early next year.

“We are making good progress on the proposed transaction with Refinitiv, securing a number of regulatory approvals and engaging constructively with authorities on remaining approvals,” Chief Executive Officer David Schwimmer said in the statement as the company reported earnings.

The $27 billion Refinitiv deal requires clearance from dozens of regulators across the world. The European Union suspended its previous Oct. 27 deadline to review the transaction, saying it needed more time to gather third-party feedback. The bloc is concerned about LSE’s potential market share in electronic trading for European government bonds. MTS would come under the same roof as bond venue Tradeweb Markets if the Refinitiv deal goes through

The LSE has owned Borsa Italiana since 2007. The Italian operations generated 14% of all LSE revenue last year, according to Bloomberg data and gives the U.K. group a foothold in the EU. The Milan-based exchange has already attracted interest from rival European exchanges and could reportedly draw bids of about 3 billion euros ($3.6 billion) to 3.5 billion euros, people familiar with the matter said in June.

LSE also said that the U.S. Department of Justice closed its antitrust investigation of the transaction without remedies.

The stock exchange reported that total income rose 8% to 1.2 billion pounds for the first-half of the year, slightly ahead of estimates.

