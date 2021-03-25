(Bloomberg) -- London Stock Exchange Group Plc is tapping the U.S. high-grade bond market to help refinance debt it took on related to its acquisition of Refinitiv Holdings Ltd.

The company is selling bonds in as many as five parts, according to a person with knowledge of the matter. The longest portion of the offering, a 20-year security, may yield about 135 basis points over Treasuries, said the person, who asked not to be identified as details are private.

The exchange will use the funds to refinance debt incurred in connection with its $27 billion purchase of Refinitiv that was completed earlier this year. It also plans to offer bonds in euros and sterling in its first foray into international debt markets since 2018.

Bloomberg LP, the parent company of Bloomberg News, competes with Refinitiv to provide financial news, data and information.

Barclays Plc, Bank of America Corp., Citigroup Inc., Goldman Sachs Group Inc., HSBC Holdings Plc, Morgan Stanley and Wells Fargo & Co. are managing the bond sale, the person said.

