(Bloomberg) -- London Stock Exchange Group Plc is investigating an outage on Eikon, the financial information platform at its new Refinitiv unit.

The problems started at around 8:30 a.m. during morning trading in London, according to Reuters.

“We’re aware of an issue disrupting our service to customers,” LSE said in an emailed statement. “We are currently investigating the cause of the issue and working hard to resolve the problem.”

A trader based in Madrid and another in Copenhagen said they have not observed any change in market liquidity as a result of the outage. The traders asked not to be identified because they are not authorized to speak publicly.

Bloomberg LP, the parent of Bloomberg News, competes with Refinitiv to provide financial news, data and information.

LSE acquired Refinitiv for $27 billion from Thomson Reuters Corp. in January to transform the group into a data powerhouse. The group’s shares just had their worst quarter since 2011 amid concerns about the cost of the purchase.

