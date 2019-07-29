(Bloomberg) -- London Stock Exchange Group Plc jumped 11% as investors backed its proposed $27 billion deal to acquire Refinitiv, the financial data and trading platform provider, speeding up a push into its most lucrative market.

The discussions, confirmed on the weekend, is the most aggressive move yet by LSE Chief Executive Officer David Schwimmer, who joined the 218-year-old exchange from Goldman Sachs Group Inc. last year and has been enjoying a 40% surge in the stock price this year in the lead up to the news of the purchase.

“This will be a transformative deal for LSE more the doubling its size,” said Russell Quelch, analyst at Redburn in London. It “will give LSE proper scale in foreign exchange and rates markets – two big growth markets in the exchanges arena and will also accelerate LSE’s growth in data, another area of big growth potential for exchanges.”

LSE shares rose 11.5% to 6326.0 pence in London trading at 8:13 a.m.

The company has seen the most growth in the last few years from its information services unit, driven by the FTSE Russell Indexes business, and adding a data goliath would aim to help accelerate that push. LSE would issue shares as part of the transaction and Refinitiv holders may receive a stake of approximately 37% in the combined group, LSE said early Saturday in London in a statement.

A formal agreement for the deal could be announced Aug. 1, when LSE publishes half-year earnings, people familiar with the talks had said earlier.

Blackstone Group Inc., Canada Pension Plan Investment Board and GIC, Singapore’s sovereign wealth fund, acquired 55% of Refinitiv -- as the former financial and risk unit of Thomson Reuters was renamed -- in a transaction last year that valued the business at $20 billion.

LSE has previously sought to bulk up by combining with Deutsche Boerse, a deal that would’ve vaulted the combined firm into the ranks of the biggest global exchange firms, along with CME Group Inc. and Intercontinental Exchange Inc. But that combination was blocked by regulatory hurdles, and Schwimmer ruled out big exchange mergers after taking the job.

In recent months, LSE has benefited from a program to link up with Chinese markets and a move by European regulators in February to allow euro clearing on both sides of the English Channel under any Brexit scenario.

Refinitiv offers products including the Eikon terminals, the FXall platform and trading execution system Redi. Bloomberg LP, the parent of Bloomberg News, competes with Refinitiv to provide financial news, data and information.

