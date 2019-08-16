LSE Trading Delayed for Some Stocks on Technical Glitch

(Bloomberg) -- The London Stock Exchange is investigating a potential trading services issue that is delaying the opening of trading for some issues, the exchange provider said in a statement on its website.

The opening is delayed in the exchange’s Partition 1 and Partition 2 -- FTSE 100 & 250 securities -- while Partition 3 operating as normal, the exchange said.

The exchange suffered a one-hour trading delay in June 2018 caused by a software issue, the first major outage of its kind in seven years.

