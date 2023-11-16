(Bloomberg) -- London Stock Exchange Group Plc said it will execute £1 billion ($1.2 billion) of buybacks next year as it increased its guidance and outlined changes to its reporting structure.

The group said in a statement Thursday accompanying an investor event that it now expected “mid to high single digit organic revenue growth annually” in the medium term. That will accelerate after 2024 as the benefits from a partnership with Microsoft Corp. start to take effect.

The firm, which completed a £750 million directed buyback earlier this year, will detail the proposed structure of the fresh share buybacks when it reports its 2023 preliminary results. It said it was on track to achieve guidance to deliver 2023 revenue growth towards the upper end of its 6%-8% guidance range.

The market infrastructure and data provider also said that it will implement new divisional reporting from 2024. The five divisions will be data and analytics, FTSE Russell, risk intelligence, capital markets and post trade.

LSEG completed its $27 billion purchase of Refinitiv in 2021, kicking off a new era where the majority of its revenues come from data. The parent company of Bloomberg News competes with Refinitiv to provide financial news, data and information.

