(Bloomberg) -- Shares of Lucid Group Inc. fell as much as 13% in postmarket trading Wednesday after the luxury electric-vehicle startup lowered its 2022 production target to 6,000 to 7,000 cars, down from a previous goal of between 12,000 and 14,000.

It’s the second time the Newark, California-based startup has revised down its output target this year. Lucid previously announced in February that it was cutting its production goal for the year from an earlier projection of 20,0000 cars.

Lucid said it produced 1,405 vehicles in the first half of 2022 and attributed the lower full-year target to “extraordinary supply chain and logistics challenges.”

The stock pared a drop of as much as 13% to trade down 11% to $18.25 as of 4:18 p.m. in New York.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.