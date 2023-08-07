(Bloomberg) -- Lucid Group Inc. assured investors its on track to achieve full-year production targets after the maker of luxury electric sedans posted worse-than-expected quarterly results.

The company’s shares jumped more than 5% in post-market trading after Chief Executive Officer Peter Rawlinson said in a statement Monday that Lucid is “on track” to manufacture more than 10,000 vehicles this year.

The second-quarter loss came to 40 cents a share, the Newark, California-based company said in a statement Monday. That was deeper than analysts’ estimates compiled by Bloomberg, while revenue of $150.9 million also fell short of expectations. Lucid announced in July that it delivered 1,404 vehicles during the period even as output amounted to 2,173.

Lucid is one of many upstart automakers trying to become a bona-fide Tesla Inc. competitor. But since commencing production in 2021, it’s struggled to find buyers for its Air sedans that start at around $87,000 and can easily top $100,000 depending on which features are selected.

The company has repeatedly revised its ambitions, most recently saying that it is only expecting to produce near the low-end of its 10,000 to 14,000 vehicle goal for this year. In March, Lucid announced plans to cut staffing by nearly 20%. Over the weekend, the company announced numerous price cuts to the different trims of its sedan.

“We’re on track toward achieving our 2023 production target of more than 10,000 vehicles, but we recognize we still have work to do to grow our customer base,” Rawlinson said in the statement.

In June, the company announced a deal to provide electric powertrain technology to Aston Martin Lagonda Holdings Plc, which is partially-owned by Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund. The fund also owns about 60% of Lucid.

