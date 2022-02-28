(Bloomberg) -- Lucid Group Inc. lowered its production target for 2022 to a range of 12,000 to 14,000 cars, down from a previous goal of 20,000 for the year, citing “extraordinary” challenges with logistics and its supply chain.

The luxury electric vehicle startup also came up short on its stated goal for deliveries last year. Lucid said Monday it delivered 125 of its Air sedans in the final quarter of 2021 after originally planning to ship more than 500.

Shares of the startup fell 12% to $25.50 in postmarket trading. The stock closed Monday down 24% so far this year.

Lucid has produced more than 400 Air sedans to date and has delivered more than 300 to customers. It also reported more than 25,000 reservations for the vehicle and booked $26.4 million in fourth quarter revenue.

Chief Executive Officer Peter Rawlinson didn’t to specify the logistical issues causing the production delays, but expressed confidence Lucid is well poised to capitalize on demand for its vehicles.

“We remain confident in our ability to capture the tremendous opportunities ahead given our technology leadership and strong demand for our cars,” he said in a statement.

A 2.85 million-square-foot expansion of its Casa Grande, Arizona, vehicle assembly facility is “on track,” according to the statement. Lucid also said it recently leased land in Saudi Arabia where it plans to build its second factory.

Chairman Andrew Liveris previously told Bloomberg TV that he expects the second plant to open by 2026.

Lucid became one of two electric vehicle startups to make its first deliveries late last year, along with Amazon.com Inc.-backed Rivian Automotive Inc. The Newark, California-based company is targeting a much higher-end buyer than Rivian, as the initial version of Lucid’s Air sedan costs $169,000.

The launch of the Air has not come without some issues, as just last week Lucid issued a recall over a potential safety defect. Lucid also shipped some of the first sedans without a promised driver-assistance feature, which the company promised to add after delivery via an over-the-air software update.

