(Bloomberg) -- Lucid Group Inc.’s debut luxury electric car is missing promised driver-assistance features for the earliest customers, who will need to wait for that to be remotely delivered sometime later this month, according to an email to customers seen by Bloomberg.

The Newark, California-based company had advertised every unit of a limited release “Dream Edition” Air Sedan -- which costs $169,000 -- would have the DreamDrive advanced driver-assistance system as a standard feature. But some of the first owners to take delivery had complained their cars didn’t have full functionality.

The ADAS features being activated via over-the-air update include automatic emergency braking, lane departure protection and traffic-sign recognition, according to the memo that was sent by Lucid Chief Executive Officer Peter Rawlinson.

Lucid declined to comment.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.