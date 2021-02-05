(Bloomberg) -- Embattled Chinese coffee chain Luckin Coffee Inc. filed for Chapter 15 bankruptcy in New York, less than a year after the company said that more than a quarter’s worth of business may have been faked.

The bankruptcy filing comes after Nasdaq delisted the stock last June. Luckin has paid fines to both Chinese regulators and the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission after investigations found that more than $300 million in sales between April 2019 through January 2020 was intentionally fabricated. The company has never officially admitted or denied the SEC’s allegations.

Luckin’s alleged malfeasance, which involved misstating its revenue, expenses and operating loss, was all done to give investors the false impression that the company was experiencing miraculous growth, the SEC said.

The chain, once thought of as a potential rival to Starbucks Corp. in the fast-growing market of China, still operates thousands of stores in the Asian country, and had earlier set a goal of 10,000 locations by the end of 2021.

