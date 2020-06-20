(Bloomberg) -- Luckin Coffee Inc. said it will hold an extraordinary general meeting on July 5 to vote on resolutions relating to the removal of certain directors including Charles Lu.

Among the resolutions to be voted on in the EGM are the removal of Sean Shao as an independent director and the waiving of Luckin Coffee’s rights to and the releasing and discharging of Shao from loss, damage, misfortune and claims that might arise from his office at the company, according to a notice on Friday. Shao is also part of the board’s audit committee and special committee.

At the EGM, Luckin Coffee shareholders will also vote on the appointment of two independent directors. Tianruo Pu, an independent director at Luckin Coffee, recently resigned from the board, citing personal reasons.

