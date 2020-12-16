(Bloomberg) -- Luckin Coffee Inc. will pay $180 million to settle a U.S. regulator’s allegations that it misstated its revenue, expenses and operating loss to give investors the false impression that it was experiencing rapid growth.

The Chinese coffee chain intentionally fabricated more than $300 million in sales from at least April 2019 through January of this year, the Securities and Exchange Commission said in a Wednesday statement.

Luckin’s 2020 collapse has prompted renewed scrutiny of Chinese companies that list their shares on U.S. exchanges without adhering to rules that require their audits be inspected by American regulators. The issue prompted Congress to pass legislation this month that could lead to businesses being kicked out of U.S. markets.

Luckin settled the SEC case without admitting or denying the regulator’s allegations.

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.