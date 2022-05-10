(Bloomberg) -- Deutsche Lufthansa AG has apologized to a group of around 100 orthodox Jews who were prevented from boarding a connecting flight to Budapest after a smaller number of them allegedly misbehaved traveling from New York to Frankfurt.

The airline said it “sincerely apologizes” after a larger group was denied boarding on May 4th after a small number of orthodox Jews didn’t comply with security policies on the previous flight. While Lufthansa didn’t comment on the alleged security incidents, cabin crew and passengers on many airlines have clashed over the need to wear masks to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

“We apologize to all the travelers unable to travel on this flight, not only for the inconvenience, but also for the offense caused and personal impact,” Lufthansa said in a statement. “What transpired is not consistent with Lufthansa’s policies or values.”

