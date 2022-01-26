(Bloomberg) -- Deutsche Lufthansa AG banned cargo from moving through its Frankfurt hub due to surging coronavirus infections in the German city.

The move would impact goods arriving from other parts of Germany, the rest of Europe and North America, according to an emailed statement Wednesday. Direct deliveries to Frankfurt are still possible, Lufthansa said.

Lufthansa Cargo is one of the world’s biggest air-freight companies and imports and exports essential components for some of Germany’s leading manufacturers. The bulk of the cargo business is routed through Frankfurt Airport.

“We are currently experiencing an increasing number of Corona cases and related staff absences within our organization, mainly at the Frankfurt hub,” a Lufthansa spokeswoman said in an emailed statement.

The carrier will seek to restart operations as soon as possible, she said, without giving an estimated date.

