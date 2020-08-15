(Bloomberg) -- Deutsche Lufthansa AG’s cabin crew voted in favor of a 500 million-euro ($592 million) savings pact, its union said in a statement late on Friday, a day after talks with ground staff collapsed.

Members of the UFO union agreed to two collective agreements, and also voted in favor of clarifying rules around state wage support and severance payments, according to the statement.

The results come after talks with the Ver.di labor group broke down on Thursday, as Lufthansa attempted to secure a 20% reduction in personnel costs from the 24,000 employees represented by the union representing some of its ground crews.

The airline, Europe’s biggest, is trying to eliminate 22,000 full-time jobs and trim its fleet by at least 100 planes to reduce costs and repay the roughly 9 billion euros it received in state aid.

