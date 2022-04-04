(Bloomberg) -- Deutsche Lufthansa AG Chief Executive Officer Carsten Spohr said he’s optimistic Italian authorities will back the airline’s joint bid for Italian flag carrier ITA Airways alongside shipping giant Mediterranean Shipping Co.

“It would be very difficult for ITA to compete against us on intercontinental flights from Italy,” Spohr said at a press conference in Frankfurt on Monday. “I’m optimistic as we’ve demonstrated that our business plan would work well.”

The Italian government hasn’t commented publicly on outcome of the sale process.

Spohr said his company is still open to taking a minority stake in ITA alongside MSC, which is owned by Italian billionaire Gianluigi Aponte. Formal negotiations over an acquisition of the state-owned successor of bankrupt Alitalia SpA still have to start after the two companies filed an expression of interest in January.

Delta Air Lines Inc. said it’s working with Air France-KLM as the Paris-based airline considers a bid. Indigo Partners LLC, the top shareholder of low-cost carrier Wizz Air Holdings Plc, and Certares Management LLC have also expressed interest, according to Italian media reports.

