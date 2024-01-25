(Bloomberg) -- Cockpit and cabin crew working under Deutsche Lufthansa AG’s Discover Airlines subsidiary said they will strike on Friday after failed negotiations with management, which will disrupt flights from two major German airports.

Vereinigung Cockpit and the UFO union late on Wednesday announced industrial action at Discover, a new leisure airline owned by the Lufthansa, from early Friday morning until just before midnight.

The two German unions have sought to enter into a collective bargaining agreement with Discover but without success, they said in a statement. VC and UFO union workers have disputed their salary and working conditions at Discover.

Discover said all of its short, medium and long-haul flights departing on Friday from Munich and Frankfurt will be affected by the strike. The carrier is working to reduce the disruption on passengers as much as possible, it said in a statement online.

