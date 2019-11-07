(Bloomberg) -- Want the lowdown on European markets? In your inbox before the open, every day. Sign up here.

Deutsche Lufthansa AG said profit declined 8% in the third quarter as cost cuts failed to keep pace with falling fares in a European air-travel market beset by excess capacity.

Adjusted earnings before interest and tax fell to 1.3 billion euros ($1.44 billion) from 1.4 billion euros a year earlier, according to a statement Thursday. Analysts had predicted a 1.2 billion-euro profit.

Lufthansa provided the update against the background of a two-day strike by cabin crew that began at midnight. The walkout has led to the cancellation of 1,300 flights, highlighting the challenge facing the carrier as it seeks to pare expenses and boost efficiencies.

With fares also under pressure from slowing economies and the fallout from global trade wars, Lufthansa is trimming growth to help control pricing. The low-cost Eurowings arm has seen the most dramatic reversal and capacity will be reduced by close to 10% this quarter, giving an overall 1% decline for 2019.

Europe’s biggest airline group, which includes Austrian Airlines, Swiss and Brussels Air, stood by its forecast for an adjusted full-year Ebit margin of 5.5% to 6.5% after a June profit warning. That corresponds to earnings between 2 billion euros and 2.4 billion euros.

The Lufthansa statement made no reference to a possible investment in Alitalia SpA as part of a rescue of the bankrupt Italian carrier, though Chief Executive Officer Carsten Spohr is tipped by analysts to tackle the subject on a call with investors later.

Shares of Lufthansa are down 18% this year, following a 36% slide in 2018. That’s the worst performance in the five-member Bloomberg EMEA Airlines Index, which has advanced 3.2%.

