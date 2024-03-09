(Bloomberg) -- Deutsche Lufthansa AG will face a two-day cabin crew strike in Germany next week, adding to a string of walkouts that hit the German airline in recent months.

Labor union UFO said the strikes will affect all departing flights from Frankfurt airport on Tuesday and from Munich on Wednesday, according to an emailed statement on Saturday.

Travelers still faced some delays Saturday following last week’s two-day strike by Lufthansa’s ground personnel in Germany that coincided with a separate labor action by train drivers in the country. Europe’s largest economy has been wrestling with multiple transport disruptions in recent weeks caused by strikes or farmers blocking roads to protest cuts to subsidies.

Lufthansa said on Thursday earnings won’t advance in 2024, and expects that first-quarter losses will widen as the company grapples with disruptions from labor strikes and an ebb in the cargo boom that took hold during the pandemic.

Europe’s largest airline group estimates that the strikes in January and February cost it at least €100 million ($109 million), with hundreds of thousands of passenger journeys disrupted. While Chief Financial Officer Remco Steenbergen said the carrier will maintain its 8% operating margin target for 2024, the walkouts in the first quarter could have an impact on full-year results.

