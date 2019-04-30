(Bloomberg) -- Lufthansa AG halted capacity expansion at its Eurowings subsidiary after the group’s first-quarter margins were pinched by rising fuel costs and overcapacity that’s sparked a Europe-wide fare war.

Europe’s biggest airline said it would no longer add capacity at its Eurowings subsidiary, abandoning plans to expand capacity by 2 percent this year. The announcement follows an April 16 profit warning that blamed a plunge in earnings before interest and tax on rising fuel costs, low ticket prices and tough comparisons with year-earlier figures.

The decision to dial back growth at Eurowings comes after the German carrier in March said it would slow group capacity increases to 1.9 percent this summer from the 3.8 percent previously planned in an effort to bolster prices.

The company said Tuesday it still expects an adjusted earnings before interest and taxes margin of between 6.5 to 8 percent this year. Lufthansa anticipates that conditions in the aviation market will improve later this year.

The Cologne-based airline said it expects 2019 fuel costs at its network airlines to be 600 million euros ($671 million) higher than in 2018, above the 550 million euros it previously predicted. Kerosene prices have surged this year as U.S. President Donald Trump ratchets up trade sanctions on Iran, a major crude oil producer.

Lufthansa said earnings at its cargo division slumped amid an ongoing contraction in global trade. Germany’s export champions, users of Lufthansa cargo services, are struggling to find buyers for their products amid simmering global trade tensions

The European airline industry is coming off a tough year, with bad weather, air-traffic-control strikes and global trade conflicts among factors that have weighed on profit. Irish low-cost giant Ryanair Holdings Plc has warned that fares will remain depressed. American Airlines Group Inc., the world’s biggest airline, last week cut its earnings forecast due to rising fuel costs and the worldwide grounding of the 737 max.

