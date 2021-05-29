(Bloomberg) --

Deutsche Lufthansa AG said it continues to have permission to operate several weekly flights to Moscow and St. Petersburg, after at least two European airlines scrapped routes when Russian aviation authorities withheld authorization for changes to avoid flying over Belarus.

The German carrier operates seven weekly connections to Moscow and four to St. Petersburg, according to a spokeswoman. Air France has resumed flights to Moscow after a three-day break, according to the Charles de Gaulle airport website, while Austrian this week scratched a flight from Vienna after Russian authorities didn’t approve adjustments to its flight path.

Russian authorities gave permission to Austrian Airlines on Friday for an alternative route from Vienna to Moscow, Tass reported.

The European Union’s air-safety regulator advised airlines to avoid flying over Belarus after the diversion of a Ryanair Holdings Plc flight on Sunday, raising doubts about the Eastern European nation’s respect for international aviation rules.

Skirting Belarus causes minor changes in airlines’ anticipated flight path once they enter Russia, for which they need permission from local aviation authorities. Carriers started to avoid Belarus earlier this week after its strongman President Alexander Lukashenko ordered the Ryanair flight to be grounded in Minsk, where authorities detained a dissident journalist.

