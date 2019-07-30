Lufthansa Has Profit Drop on Fare War, Says Outlook Could Worsen

(Bloomberg) -- Deutsche Lufthansa AG said threats to its financial outlook are mounting after a Europe-wide fare war and worsening global economy dented second quarter-earnings.

Lufthansa stuck to revised full-year guidance issued in a June profit warning, while saying that “the risks of second-half-year business trends falling short of their first-half-year levels have increased.”

Adjusted earnings before interest and tax fell 25% to 754 million euros ($840 million) in the quarter, the carrier said Tuesday, in line with an average analyst estimate of 757 million euros.

Key Insights

Europe’s biggest airline group is locked in a bruising fight for market share as a glut of seats hurts prices on short haul flights out of Germany and Austria. As flagged in the June warning, yields at the Eurowings discount arm tumbled, with long-haul routes offering the only bright spot.

Headwinds from a German economic slowdown are also building amid simmering trade tensions. As well as hitting corporate demand for flights, the conflict is crimping earnings at Lufthansa’s cargo arm, with quarterly earnings dropping 88%.

The company doesn’t see things improving this year, cautioning that discounting will continue to weigh on ticket prices. The airline said margin targets at its cargo unit are at risk if demand doesn’t stabilize.

The company repeated guidance issued in June for an adjusted Ebit margin of 5.5% to 6.5% for the year, down from a previous target of between 6.5% and 8%.

