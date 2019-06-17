(Bloomberg) -- Deutsche Lufthansa AG lowered its profit forecast for a second time this year due to a European fare war the German carrier anticipates will continue for the rest of 2019.

Lufthansa expects an adjusted margin for earnings before interest and tax of 5.5% to 6.5% for the year, down from previous guidance of between 6.5% and 8%, the company said in a statement late Sunday. It pledged to defend its position as it warned the European market will remain "challenging" at least to the end of 2019.

The latest guidance “does not spell good news” Bernstein analyst Daniel Roeska said in a note, adding Lufthansa will need to provide more than just a long-term strategic plan in order to sooth investor concerns.

In its first quarter earnings report, Lufthansa said it expected unit revenues to rise amid strong bookings and an expected reduction in capacity growth, although it is now digging in for a protracted fight against low-cost rivals.

Lufthansa said sales at Eurowings, its low-cost airline, are expected to fall in the second quarter and for the full year, adding it would shortly unveil new cost-cutting measures at the unit. The worsening performance at Eurowings comes months after Lufthansa said it would halt expansion of the airline amid a capacity glut.

European airlines are struggling to turn a profit due to the surplus of seats on tourist and business routes. Despite the demise of Air Berlin, Monarch, Wow and several other airlines since the end of 2017, too many planes are still flying to too many places. Budget carriers operating in Germany cut ticket prices by as much as a 10th in recent months, according to a government report, and booking website Skyscanner has also shown sharply lower ticket prices on various routes in June 2019 compared to the prior year.

Fuel prices have also increased, thanks to tensions between the U.S. and Iran, Lufthansa said, while a trade war has curbed revenues. The company also said it would take a 340 million-euro provision in the first half for a tax risk in Germany.

