(Bloomberg) -- Deutsche Lufthansa AG cut its growth plans after a slide in fares and higher fuel costs weighed on 2018 earnings.

The German carrier will slow capacity increases to 1.9 percent this summer from the 3.8 percent previously planned in an effort to bolster prices and cope with limited room for extra flights at airports, it said in a statement Thursday.

Lufthansa is putting a brake on expansion as it focuses on profitability after a year in which an industry-wide glut in seats combined with severe weather and air traffic control strikes to erode margins. European rivals have warned that a fare war will make for a tough summer, with Ryanair Holdings Plc, the region’s top discounter, cautioning last month that conditions could get tougher.

Chief Executive Carsten Spohr said that earnings had been held back despite the best revenue performance in Lufthansa’s history. Capacity growth across the sector should slow to 3 percent in Europe this summer, providing some relief for yields, a measure of fares, the airline forecast.

Lufthansa shares were marked 2.2 percent lower in premarket trade on Tradegate. The stock has gained 16 percent so far this year after a 35 percent decline in 2018.

The carrier’s adjusted earnings before interest and tax fell 7 percent to 2.8 billion euros ($3.2 billion) last year, versus an average analyst estimate of 2.75 billion euros. The figure was boosted by a 122 million-euro accounting gain from capitalizing engine overhauls.

The company is targeting an adjusted Ebit margin of 6.5 percent to 8 percent for 2019, suggesting profitability may erode further from a 7.9 percent margin in the prior 12 months. Discount arm Eurowings is targeting break even after booking 170 million in costs from integrating jets from failed rival Air Berlin.

Fuel costs are expected to rise by 650 million euros, though that’s lower than previously forecast. Lufthansa on Wednesday said it would buy 40 new twin-engined wide-body jets, helping it retire thirsty four-turbine models that many rivals have already eliminated.

To contact the reporter on this story: William Wilkes in Frankfurt at wwilkes1@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Reed Landberg at landberg@bloomberg.net, ;Anthony Palazzo at apalazzo@bloomberg.net, Christopher Jasper, John Bowker

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.