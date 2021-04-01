(Bloomberg) -- Deutsche Lufthansa AG will ask shareholders to approve a capital increase that would give it enough cash to pay back a major part of its state aid package.

The proposed 5.5 billion euros ($6.5 billion) in fresh capital could be used to replace a so-called silent participation that’s part of Lufthansa’s 9 billion-euro bailout from the German government, according to a statement Thursday. Interest rates on the silent participation are due to rise, and the airline might be able to get better financing via a capital raise, the company said in slides accompanying the announcement.

The airline said it hasn’t decided whether to undertake the capital increase.

Lufthansa shareholders would vote on the matter at the company’s annual meeting on May 5. A simple majority would be enough to pass the motion.

The airline’s shares traded as much as 3.5% lower following the announcement and were down 2.8% as of 3:47 p.m. in Frankfurt, in a reversal of earlier gains.

